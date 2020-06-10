Apartments for rent in Houston: What will $1,000 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down affordable apartments in Houston if you've got a budget of up to $1,000/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1504 California St. (Neartown - Montrose)

First, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 1504 California St. It's listed for $905/month for its 625 square feet.

The building offers secured entry and a swimming pool. In the apartment, you'll find hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and has some transit options.

14906 Westpark Drive

Here's a 1,017-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 14906 Westpark Drive that's going for $922/month.

In the apartment, you'll see a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. The building includes secured entry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. The listing specifies a $250 pet deposit.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and offers limited transit options.

1001 E. 40th St. (Independence Heights)

Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's located at 1001 E. 40th St. It's also listed for $905/month.

The building has a swimming pool. The unit also includes hardwood flooring. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

10221 Centrepark Drive (Spring Branch North)

Located at 10221 Centrepark Drive, here's a 717-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence that's listed for $911/month.

The residence includes a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring. The building has a gym and a swimming pool. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, this location requires a car for most errands, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

14300 Briar Forest Drive (Eldridge / West Oaks)

Finally, listed at $909/month, this 775-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 14300 Briar Forest Drive.

Building amenities include a swimming pool and a gym. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

