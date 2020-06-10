4 top options for low-priced Vietnamese food in Houston

In search of a new favorite Vietnamese spot?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable Vietnamese restaurants around Houston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to meet your needs.

1. Les Givral's Sandwich & Café

Photo: Tram N./Yelp

First up is Midtown's Les Givral's Sandwich & Café, situated at 2704 Milam St. With four stars out of 1,216 reviews on Yelp, the Vietnamese spot, which offers sandwiches and more, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an inexpensive option.

Yelper Itsme N., who reviewed Les Givral's Sandwich & Café on April 14, wrote, "I ordered like 100 sandwiches and they just never disappoint. The best Vietnamese sandwiches."

Kenny X. noted, "Buy the whole menu. I cannot believe this place; food is unbelievably well-priced as well as tasty! Banh mi bread is nice and crispy, loaded with whatever meat you decide. Vermicelli is delicious."

2. Pho Binh 59 South

Photo: victoria m./Yelp

Sharpstown's outpost of the Houston-based chain Pho Binh 59 South, located at 8336 Southwest Freeway, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the affordable Vietnamese spot, which offers soups and more, 4.5 stars out of 319 reviews.

Yelper Kevin S., who reviewed Pho Binh 59 South on Feb. 5, wrote, "Outstanding pho! Peanut sauce is fabulous! Good, speedy service! A must visit!"

Yelper Jessica C. wrote, "Love the steak pho and the mango smoothie! Customer service is on point! Never had an issue."

3. Pho Saigon

Photo: juan t./Yelp

Pho Saigon, a Vietnamese spot that offers soups and more in Midtown, is another low-priced go-to, with four stars out of 976 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2808 Milam St. to see for yourself.

Yelper Christina M., who reviewed Pho Saigon on Feb. 24, wrote, "Pho Saigon has withstood the test of time and remains amazing. I absolutely love the Pho Khong Thit (with chicken broth) — it is so good, and I crave it all the time."

Ilse G. noted, "Pho Saigon is a family tradition. I used to go with my family every weekend. It is super inexpensive and they give you a lot for your money."

4. Pho Binh Trailer

Photo: Nhien D./Yelp

Finally, there's an outpost of the Houston-based chain Pho Binh Trailer, a South Belt / Ellington favorite with 4.5 stars out of 245 reviews. Stop by 10928 Beamer Road to hit up the Vietnamese spot, which offers soups and noodles, next time you're in the mood for cheap eats.

We turned there for an overview of Pho Binh Trailer.

"Started with three tables in a trailer and it's still a trailer," per the history section of the business's Yelp profile. "Come an experience crazy eating."

Curious about who's behind the business?

"Family-owned since 1983," the business says on Yelp, this time in the bio section of its profile.

In terms of signature items, "Vietnamese noodle soup," it states on Yelp in the section highlighting specialties.

