The 4 best fast food spots in Houston

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top fast food spots around Houston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to satisfy your cravings.

1. Thai Style Fast Food

First on the list is Thai Style Fast Food. Located at 5712 S. Gessner Road, Suite D, in Sharpstown, the Thai and fast food spot is the highest-rated fast food restaurant in Houston, boasting 4.5 stars out of 156 reviews on Yelp.

2. Hartz Chicken Buffet

Next up is Central Northwest's Hartz Chicken Buffet, a location of the Houston-based chain, situated at 1215 Pinemont. With four stars out of 28 reviews on Yelp, the chicken shop, Southern and fast food spot has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Brown Bag Deli

Northwest Crossing's Brown Bag Deli, located at 13169 Northwest Freeway, Suite 100, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the deli and fast food spot, which offers sandwiches and more, 4.5 stars out of 87 reviews.

4. Potato Corner

Over in Memorial, check out this location of the chain Potato Corner, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 26 reviews on Yelp. You can find the fast food spot, which offers chicken wings and more, at 303 Memorial City Way, 395B.

