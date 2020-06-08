Your guide to the 4 top spots in Houston's Wayside neighborhood

Visiting Wayside, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Houston neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a bakery to a nail salon.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Wayside, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Mr Donut-Kolaches & Bakery

Photo: jeena l. /Yelp

Topping the list is Mr Donut-Kolaches & Bakery, a spot to score doughnuts and more. Located at 5420 Lawndale, Suite 108, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting five stars out of 34 reviews on Yelp.

This family-run spot serves up croissants, doughnuts, kolaches and coffee drinks. Look for the jalapeño sausage kolache and the flat Mediterranean kolache.

2. Dichos Taqueria

Photo: mark r./Yelp

Next up is Mexican and breakfast and brunch spot Dichos Taqueria, situated at 614 S. Wayside Drive, Suite 100. With 4.5 stars out of 67 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

On the menu, look for Mexican favorites like burritos, quesadillas, enchiladas, fajitas and seafood platters. The spot also features breakfast specials all day, including items like tacos, huevos rancheros and chilaquiles.

3. Huebsch Laundry

Photo: Huebsch Laundry/Yelp

Laundromat Huebsch Laundry is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 900 S. Wayside Drive, five stars out of 13 reviews.

This 24/7 business offers washers in four sizes and dryers, as well as wash, dry and fold services that charge by the pound. The spot also has a lounge area with seating, free wi-fi, tablets for the kids and multiple TVs.

4. Wayside Nails

Photo: ariana m./Yelp

Wayside Nails, a nail salon, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 20 Yelp reviews. Head over to 900 S. Wayside Drive to see for yourself.

The salon offers classic manicures and pedicures, along with fill-ins & full sets, nail art and nail repair. The spot also offers wax treatments, eyebrow services and facials.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.