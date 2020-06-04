This is when Kemah Boardwalk, Pleasure Pier and other attractions around Houston will reopen

HOUSTON – Gov. Greg Abbott is allowing amusement parks to reopen at 50% capacity as long as they meet certain requirements.

According to a press release from Abbott’s office, the 50% limit also includes waterparks already operating at 25% capacity.

Here’s a look at what some amusement parks and water parks are planning to do:

Kemah Boardwalk

All rides on Kemah Boardwalk will reopen this Friday. Dining areas and shops on the boardwalk remain open.

The Boardwalk Beast, Kemah’s “wild” boat ride will resume operations Saturday.

Pleasure Pier

Pleasure Pier announced Thursday they will reopen all rides starting Friday. Currently, Walk-on-Pier passes are given for visitors. Dining and shops remain open on the pier.

Pier officials said hours can change without notice or due to weather.

Six Flags Fiesta Texas

For those seeking big thrills, Six Flags Fiesta Texas will reopen starting June 19 for season pass holders and members and June 22 to the public.

Reservations are required to visit Six Flags and begins June 4 for members, June 5 for season pass holders and June 6 for the public. Visit their website to learn more and to reserve your spot.

Typhoon Texas

Typhoon Texas announced Thursday they will increase their capacity to 50%.

The Katy-based waterpark will require reservations and customers who purchase a ticket for $44.99 can receive unlimited visits for the summer. Visit their website to purchase tickets and make reservations.

Space Center Houston

Space Center Houston announced via Facebook on May 22 they will reopen to visitors on July 1. Member-only Welcome Back days are set for June 28-30.

Tram tours to NASA’s astronaut training facility will also begin at the same time of the reopening.

Hermann Park

Hermann Park announced Monday they have reopened their train ride and pedal boats, operating at limited hours. Seating will be very limited due to social distancing protocols.

Visit the Hermann Park website to learn more about how the park is taking precautions.

