5 historically black landmarks and museums to visit around Houston
From the balcony of Ashton Villa where slaves were declared free to the preserved Yates house in Freedman’s Town, there is a rich history in Houston.
Here are five Houston-area historic landmarks and museums that showcase black history and what to know about them.
1859 Ashton Villa
2328 Broadway Avenue J, Galveston
On June 19, 1865, Union General Gordon Granger stood on the balcony of the building and declared that all slaves were free, marking the date of the historic Juneteenth celebrations in Texas, according to BlackPast.
Buffalo Soldiers National Museum
3816 Caroline St., Houston
The Buffalo Soldiers National Museum tells the story of the historic Buffalo Soldiers, and the history of African Americans in the US military.
The museum is temporarily closed due to the coronavirus. Virtual programming is offered on the Buffalo Soldiers National Museum’s Facebook page.
Freedmen’s Town National Historic District
Fourth Ward, Houston
According to BlackPast, Freedman’s Town represents the first spatial community of black Houstonians and is one of the largest post-Civil War black urban communities in Texas.
Houston Museum of African American Culture
4807 Caroline St., Houston
The Houston African American Museum (HMAAC) is the most visited African American cultural asset in Houston, promoting the vibrancy of African and African American culture and art forms.
The museum is temporarily closed due to the coronavirus. Online programming including virtual tours, artist talks, films and more is offered on its website.
Rutherford B H Yates Museum
1314 Andrews St., Houston
The Yates house, located in the Freedmen’s Town neighborhood in Houston’s Fourth Ward, serves as a museum dedicated to preserving the history of the Yates family and African American printing.
It is the museums’ mission is to educate visitors through the preservation and exhibition of historic structures and artifacts and offer a cultural understanding of Freedmen’s Town.
Visits are by appointment only.
