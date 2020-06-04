5 historically black landmarks and museums to visit around Houston

From the balcony of Ashton Villa where slaves were declared free to the preserved Yates house in Freedman’s Town, there is a rich history in Houston.

Here are five Houston-area historic landmarks and museums that showcase black history and what to know about them.

2328 Broadway Avenue J, Galveston

On June 19, 1865, Union General Gordon Granger stood on the balcony of the building and declared that all slaves were free, marking the date of the historic Juneteenth celebrations in Texas, according to BlackPast.

3816 Caroline St., Houston

The Buffalo Soldiers National Museum tells the story of the historic Buffalo Soldiers, and the history of African Americans in the US military.

The museum is temporarily closed due to the coronavirus. Virtual programming is offered on the Buffalo Soldiers National Museum’s Facebook page.

Fourth Ward, Houston

According to BlackPast, Freedman’s Town represents the first spatial community of black Houstonians and is one of the largest post-Civil War black urban communities in Texas.

4807 Caroline St., Houston

The Houston African American Museum (HMAAC) is the most visited African American cultural asset in Houston, promoting the vibrancy of African and African American culture and art forms.

The museum is temporarily closed due to the coronavirus. Online programming including virtual tours, artist talks, films and more is offered on its website.

1314 Andrews St., Houston

The Yates house, located in the Freedmen’s Town neighborhood in Houston’s Fourth Ward, serves as a museum dedicated to preserving the history of the Yates family and African American printing.

It is the museums’ mission is to educate visitors through the preservation and exhibition of historic structures and artifacts and offer a cultural understanding of Freedmen’s Town.

Visits are by appointment only.