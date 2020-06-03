Houstonians say these 16 restaurants serve the best french fries in town

HOUSTON – From McDonald’s to Five Guys and small Houston-area restaurants such as Dak and Bop and Oh My Gogi, KPRC 2 readers have shared which restaurant in the Houston-area serves the best french fries.

Based on the comments, here’s what they recommend:

• Weston Drounette, a Facebook follower visited The Catch in Conroe recently, and he said their french fries are the best. “I will 100% be back. Best fries I have ever had on top of the amazing food.”

• Instagram user @sweet_levijones says Phoenicia’s Zataan fries are best in-store. “They taste the best when made fresh!”

• @huddyham713, one of our Twitter followers recommended Dak and Bop on 18th Street in the Heights area. “The Kimchi fries and the truffle oil fries with the Parmesan cheese are the best!”

• “It’s gotta be Oh My Gogi,” said Twitter user @joyousmonkey1997, who recommended the Korean food truck Oh My Gogi located in Rice Village, “they’re called ‘OMG! Fries’ for a good reason!”

Here are other french fry recommendations according to our KPRC 2 followers:

Barnaby’s Cafe (multiple locations)

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers (multiple locations)

Niko Niko’s (locations in Montrose, Spring Branch and Market Square Downtown)

WingStop (multiple locations)

That’s My Dog (22635 Morton Ranch Rd, Katy)

Biggio’s (1777 Walker, Houston)

Five Guys (multiple locations)

T Bone Tom’s (707 Highway 146, Kemah)

Burn’s Original BBQ (8307 De Priest St, Houston)

2920 Roadhouse (21835 Farm to Market 2920, Hockley)

Red Robin (multiple locations)

Whataburger (multiple locations)

Did we miss your favorite restaurant with best tasting french fries? Drop us a comment below!