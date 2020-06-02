The 4 best hair salons in Houston

Looking to check out the top hair salons around?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top hair salons in Houston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for hair salons.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1. Amy Hieu Hair Salon

First on the list is Amy Hieu Hair Salon. Located at 11786 Bellaire Blvd. in Alief, the hair salon is the highest-rated hair salon in Houston, boasting 4.5 stars out of 737 reviews on Yelp.

2. Secret Salon 316

Next up is Sharpstown's Secret Salon 316, situated at 9889 Bellaire Blvd., Suite 237. With five stars out of 146 reviews on Yelp, the hair salon has proved to be a local favorite.

3. milk + honey

Greenway / Upper Kirby Area's milk + honey, located at 2800 Kirby Drive, Suite A134, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the day spa, nail salon and hair salon 4.5 stars out of 382 reviews.

4. ML2 Hair Design

ML2 Hair Design, a hair salon in Sharpstown, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 330 Yelp reviews. Head over to 9889 Bellaire Blvd., Suite 320, to see for yourself.

