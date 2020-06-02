Made in Texas: More than 65% of America’s best-selling candy bars are produced in this Texas city

HOUSTON – Welcome to Made in Texas, where we write about products made in the Lone Star State.

Today, we’re featuring the chocolate treat that’s earned the title of being the best-selling candy bar in America and the world, Snickers.

The product

Snickers are milk chocolate-coated candy bars, filled with peanuts, caramel and nougat.

The candy bar, created by Frank C. Mars, quickly became one of the planet’s favorite treats after its introduction in 1930, according to Mars Wrigley Confectioner — the American company that produces Snickers.

The treat, popular for its slogan “You’re not you when you’re hungry,” comes in a few other varieties including hazelnut, almond and peanut butter. Limited-edition flavors are also released throughout the year on holidays or special events.

You can also find Snickers-flavored products like ice cream, chocolate milk and coffee creamer.

The Mars Wrigley Confectionery Waco plant

Snickers bars have been produced at the Mars Wrigley Confectionery plant in Waco since 1976, as well as other popular candies like Skittles and Starbursts.

In 2018, the Waco facility completed a 65,000-square-foot product distribution expansion project to keep up with consumer demand, according to the Waco Tribune-Herald.

Today, the Texas-based plant produces more Snickers products for U.S. sales than any other Mars Wrigley plant in the country, according to the Waco Tribune-Herald.

KWTX reports that over 65% of all Snickers in North America are produced at the Texas facility.

Everything is bigger in Texas, including Snickers

In January, the Waco plant secured a spot in the Guinness World of Records after creating a 4,728-pound Snickers bar.

The massive bar was the equivalent of more than 41,000 single-size Snickers bars and included more than 1,200 pounds of caramel, peanuts and nougat combined and nearly 3,500 pounds of chocolate, according to Mars Wrigley.

Unfortunately, the Texas-sized bragging accomplishment didn’t last long. Just a few weeks later, the record was snatched away by Reese’s, who created a 5,943-pound Take 5 bar.