Apartments for rent in Houston: What will $1,500 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring apartment rentals in Houston if you've got a budget of up to $1,500/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

2352 Bagby St. (Midtown)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Listed at $1,402/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 2352 Bagby St.

In the unit, you can expect a walk-in closet, a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and a fireplace. Building amenities include secured entry and garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

Willia Street and South Heights Boulevard (Washington Avenue Coalition / Memorial Park)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at Willia Street and South Heights Boulevard that's going for $1,404/month.

In the apartment, you'll find stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. The building offers outdoor space and a swimming pool. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

13118 Kingston Point Lane (Central Southwest)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Located at 13118 Kingston Point Lane, here's a 1,373-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom abode that's listed for $1,405/month.

Expect to find a ceiling fan in the unit. The building offers on-site laundry, outdoor space and garage parking. Good news for pet lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

2525 McCue Road (Greater Uptown)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Listed at $1,408/month, this 805-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence is located at 2525 McCue Road.

You can expect to find hardwood flooring, a ceiling fan and a balcony in the residence. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

14695 Briar Forest Drive (Eldridge / West Oaks)

Photo: Apartment Guide

Photo: Apartment Guide

Finally, check out this 1,225-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 14695 Briar Forest Drive. It's listed for $1,500/month.

Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool and secured entry. In the apartment, expect to find hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and a balcony. Animals are welcome.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Houston.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, read on for five marketing tips for real estate agents to showcase local market expertise.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.