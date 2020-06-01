Explore the 4 most popular spots in Houston's Greater Uptown neighborhood

Spending time in Greater Uptown? Get to know this Houston neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a Peruvianspot to a steakhouse.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Greater Uptown, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Latin Bites

Photo: Michael n./Yelp

Topping the list is Latin American and Peruvian spot Latin Bites. Located at 5709 Woodway Drive, Suite J, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 308 reviews on Yelp.

This spot serves up traditional Peruvian dishes like Lomo Saltado (beef tenderloin sauté with onions and tomatoes in a rich Asian sauce served with home fries and white rice) and the Pescado a Lo Macho (pan-seared white seasonal fish with mixed seafood in a creamy Peruvian pepper sauce). Other menu standouts include the ceviche and the tres leches for dessert. (Check out the entire menu here.)

2. Merchant

Photo: uyen n./Yelp

Next up is wine bar and cafe Merchant, which offers coffee and tea and more, situated at 1707 Post Oak Blvd. With 4.5 stars out of 164 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

According to the business' website, Merchant "serves Illy coffee and offers breakfast sandwiches, crepes, soups, salads and chocolates!" Look for menu options like the almond croissant, the wild mushroom & gruyere crepe or the green eggs and ham crepe. (Find the full menu here.)

3. Dish Society

Photo: michael s./Yelp

Breakfast and brunch, New American and Southern spot Dish Society is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 5740 San Felipe St., Suite 100, 4.5 stars out of 2,282 reviews.

This chain has four other locations in Houston. On the breakfast menu, look for tacos, omelets, pancakes, biscuits and the house-favorite pork belly hash with skillet potatoes, onions, jalapeños, roasted red peppers, two open-range sunny side eggs and avocado hollandaise. There's also the Nutella French toast and the brisket & eggs. (Explore the entire menu here.)

4. Peli Peli

Photo: peli peli/Yelp

Peli Peli, a steakhouse and New American spot that offers seafood and more, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 1,701 Yelp reviews. Head over to 5085 Westheimer Road, Suite B2515, to see for yourself.

This local chain has four Houston-area locations and according to the business' website, Peli Peli combines South African flavors with Southern hospitality. Look for the Chicken Espetada, curry-marinated chicken medallions basted with BBQ glaze and garlic butter, the curry chicken or the South African rice with shrimp. (Check out the rest of the menu here.)

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.