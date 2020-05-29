Your guide to the 4 top spots in Houston's Timbergrove neighborhood

Spending time in Timbergrove? Get to know this Houston neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a sandwich spot to a salon.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Timbergrove, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Pappa Geno's

Photo: john l./Yelp

Topping the list is Pappa Geno's, a spot to score sandwiches, cheesesteaks and burgers. Located at 1801 Ella Blvd., Suite C, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 574 reviews on Yelp.

This comfort-food chain has five other Houston-area locations. On the menu, look for seven varieties of Philly cheesesteaks, hoagies and burgers, as well as chicken options and cheese fries. (Check out the full menu here.)

2. Hughie's

Photo: Linda v./Yelp

Next up is gastropub, Vietnamese and New American spot Hughie's, situated at 1802 W. 18th St. With four stars out of 740 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

According to the business' website, Hughie's is a "casual dine-in establishment where anyone can drop by for a quick Vietnamese sandwich, vermicelli bowl, a shaking beef dish or a traditional burger with family and friends."

The spot also serves up more than 20 beers on draft. (Explore the entire menu here.)

3. Queen Donut Shop

Photo: huyen d./Yelp

Bakery Queen Donut Shop, which offers doughnuts and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 1806 W. 18th St., 4.5 stars out of 89 reviews.

This shop offers doughnuts, cinnamon rolls, kolaches, breakfast sandwiches and coffee drinks.

4. J N Hair Salon

Photo: Thuy dung n./Yelp

J N Hair Salon, a hair salon and waxing spot, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with five stars out of 25 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1712 W. 18th St. to see for yourself.

In addition to men's and women's and kids' haircuts, the salon offers color services, perms and blowouts. The business also offers updos for special occasions as well as waxing services.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.