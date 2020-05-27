Rooftop Cinema Club opens second drive-in location in Spring
HOUSTON – The Rooftop Cinema Club announced the opening of its second drive-in location in Spring.
The outdoor cinema, called “The Drive-In at Spring" will open Friday and will allow guests to have a contactless cinema experience from their vehicles.
Tickets will go on sale Tuesday at rooftopcinemaclub.com/houston. Similar to the Sawyer Yards theater, the Spring venue opens with two screenings every night of the week. Ticket pricing will start at $28 per vehicle, regardless of occupancy and guests have the option to bring their own snacks, order from the Rooftop Cinema concessions stand or from their partner The Burger Joint food truck, that will be located on-site.
The cinema will also have community screenings with a small $5 donation per vehicle that will also be available at the new venue to help those impacted by COVID-19.
Here are the following showtimes for “The Drive-in at Spring” from May 29 to June 7:
May 29
The Greatest Showman
Grease
May 30
Jurassic Park
From Dusk Till Dawn
May 31
The Sandlot
Love & Basketball
June 1
Trolls
Grease
June 2
How to Train Your Dragon
500 Days of Summer
June 3
Happy Gilmore (Community Screening)
Alien
June 4
Moonrise Kingdom
The Wood
June 5
Grease
Dazed and Confused
June 6
The Goonies
Silence of the Lambs
June 7
Sonic the Hedgehog
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
For more information about Rooftop Cinema Club, visit rooftopcinemaclub.com/houston.
Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.