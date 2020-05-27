Rooftop Cinema Club opens second drive-in location in Spring

HOUSTON – The Rooftop Cinema Club announced the opening of its second drive-in location in Spring.

The outdoor cinema, called “The Drive-In at Spring" will open Friday and will allow guests to have a contactless cinema experience from their vehicles.

Tickets will go on sale Tuesday at rooftopcinemaclub.com/houston. Similar to the Sawyer Yards theater, the Spring venue opens with two screenings every night of the week. Ticket pricing will start at $28 per vehicle, regardless of occupancy and guests have the option to bring their own snacks, order from the Rooftop Cinema concessions stand or from their partner The Burger Joint food truck, that will be located on-site.

The cinema will also have community screenings with a small $5 donation per vehicle that will also be available at the new venue to help those impacted by COVID-19.

Here are the following showtimes for “The Drive-in at Spring” from May 29 to June 7:

May 29

The Greatest Showman

Grease

May 30

Jurassic Park

From Dusk Till Dawn

May 31

The Sandlot

Love & Basketball

June 1

Trolls

Grease

June 2

How to Train Your Dragon

500 Days of Summer

June 3

Happy Gilmore (Community Screening)

Alien

June 4

Moonrise Kingdom

The Wood

June 5

Grease

Dazed and Confused

June 6

The Goonies

Silence of the Lambs

June 7

Sonic the Hedgehog

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

For more information about Rooftop Cinema Club, visit rooftopcinemaclub.com/houston.