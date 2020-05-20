91ºF

JJ Watt, brothers Derek and TJ to host ‘Ultimate Tag’ premiering Wednesday night

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Contributor

JJ, Derek, and TJ Watt will host 'Ultimate Tag' Wednesday nights on FOX.
HOUSTON – Houston Texans’ defensive end JJ Watt and his brothers, Derek and TJ Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers will take on hosting duties on FOX’s newest game show, ‘Ultimate Tag’ airing Wednesday night, Entertainment Weekly reported.

The show was filmed last summer and is based on the classic playground game of tag involving participants going up against 18 “professional taggers” featuring five different courses.

“It is much more sport than it is a game show,” JJ Watt told Entertainment Weekly in an interview. “These people take true pride in it, and they’re showing unbelievable athletic skill and strength and stamina."

He says the gameplay is fun, but physically enduring and fast-paced.

TJ told Entertainment Weekly that in order to participate, “you can’t just be in shape.”

You can watch ‘Ultimate Tag’ Wednesdays at 8 p.m Central on FOX.

