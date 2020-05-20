JJ Watt, brothers Derek and TJ to host ‘Ultimate Tag’ premiering Wednesday night
HOUSTON – Houston Texans’ defensive end JJ Watt and his brothers, Derek and TJ Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers will take on hosting duties on FOX’s newest game show, ‘Ultimate Tag’ airing Wednesday night, Entertainment Weekly reported.
The show was filmed last summer and is based on the classic playground game of tag involving participants going up against 18 “professional taggers” featuring five different courses.
Tag is simple. Everyone has played it. You already know the goal. Now add in elite athletes, professional taggers (with unique personalities), insane obstacles, crazy courses and 3 brothers trying not to kill each other while hosting. This is... Ultimate Tag. May 20th on FOX
“It is much more sport than it is a game show,” JJ Watt told Entertainment Weekly in an interview. “These people take true pride in it, and they’re showing unbelievable athletic skill and strength and stamina."
He says the gameplay is fun, but physically enduring and fast-paced.
TJ told Entertainment Weekly that in order to participate, “you can’t just be in shape.”
You can watch ‘Ultimate Tag’ Wednesdays at 8 p.m Central on FOX.
