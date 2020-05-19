5 things to do this Memorial Day weekend in the Houston area

HOUSTON – With Houston-area businesses beginning to reopen just in time for Memorial Day, Houstonians are ready to have fun in the sun after two months in quarantine. We found five things you may consider as Memorial Day weekend inches closer for Houston.

1. Axelrad to host first-ever drive-in concert featuring local Houston music

Drive in and listen to Axelrad’s first-ever concert experience while social distancing this Saturday, May 23 at 7 p.m. Artists include El Lago and Flower Graves.

The event is pay-what-you-want and all proceeds will go towards Axelrad’s staff and musicians. To reserve your spot, click here to purchase a ticket.

Axelrad is located at 1517 Alabama, in Houston.

Houston! We are excited to announce our first ever Axelrad Rooftop Drive-In Concert for May 23rd with Flower Graves and... Posted by Axelrad on Tuesday, May 12, 2020

2. Eat all the crawfish you want at this cook-off at Southern Star Brewing Co. in Conroe

Craving for crawfish before the season comes to a close? The Crawfish Critic is offering all-you-can-eat crawfish this Saturday, May 23 at Conroe’s Southern Star Brewing Co. Proceeds will benefit Casualties of War Houston.

All-you-can-eat tickets are $35 and can be purchased at CrawfishCritic.com.

These MUD DAWGZ are rounding out the pack and made it just in time to compete at the Crawfish Critic Cook Off! Let's... Posted by The Crawfish Critic on Tuesday, May 19, 2020

3. Visit Moody Gardens, opening just in time for Memorial Day.

Moody Gardens in Galveston announced they will be reopening Memorial Day Weekend, starting Saturday.

Attractions slated to open include the Aquarium, Rainforest and Discovery pyramids and the Moody Gardens Golf Course. Palm Beach and the Zipline remain closed until further notice, according to their Facebook page.

For easy entry and purchasing, attendees are encouraged to purchase tickets online. Social distancing protocols by the CDC will be followed.

The Moody Gardens Hotel, Spa and Convention Center will begin taking guests starting Thursday.

Did you hear the news? We are opening just in time for Memorial Day Weekend! - Attractions (Opens May 23) Tickets Link... Posted by Moody Gardens on Tuesday, May 19, 2020

4. Book a Bucket Brigade Beach Tour in Galveston

Want to learn more about Galveston’s beaches and what makes them unique? Book a 45-minute beach tour provided by Artist Boat to learn more about the waters of the Gulf.

This interpretive beach tour is free and fun for the whole family. Tours run every hour on Saturday, May 23 between 10:15 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.

To learn more and to book a tour, click here.

5. Have a socially-distanced picnic at the park

Staying close to home this weekend? Many Houston-area parks such as Hermann Park and Discovery Green will be open for recreational and day use.

According to Houstonia Magazine, a great way to have a picnic in the park is to support a local business with takeout, or pack your own food.

Be sure to follow protocols highlighted by local officials with social distancing, and disposal of trash. Bring your own hand sanitizer and have it close by.