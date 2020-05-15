Eat all the crawfish you want at this upcoming event at Southern Star Brewing Co. in Conroe

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tx – Montgomery County-based “The Crawfish Critic” will be hosting a cook-off to support a Houston-area charity.

According to a flyer posted on TheCrawfishCritic.com, the Cook-Off will take place rain or shine Saturday, May 23 at Southern Star Brewing Company in Conroe. Live entertainment and children’s activities will be featured.

Event coordinators from their Facebook page are also looking for volunteers with a $120 pay stipend for the day.

I need a few more people to work at The Crawfish Critic Cookoff! $120 for a days work. We have a few positions available. Tag your friends who are out of work or comment below if you want more information. Posted by Christian Waldo on Thursday, May 14, 2020

Beer will be available for purchase along with a number of food truck vendors.

All proceeds from the cook-off will go towards Casualties of War-Houston, a nonprofit that supports law enforcement, first responders, veterans and their families.

IF YOU GO:

The Crawfish Critic Cook Off

When: Saturday, May 23

Where: Southern Star Brewing Co., 3325 N. Frazier, Conroe

Tickets: $35 all-you-can-eat crawfish, $15 all-you-can-eat crawfish for veterans, law enforcement and first responders, and $10 General Admission (crawfish not included); Kids 10 and under are free.

Website: TheCrawfishCritic.com