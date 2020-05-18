Your guide to the 4 top spots in Houston's Museum Park neighborhood

Spending time in Museum Park? Get to know this Houston neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a cajun spot to a vegan cafe.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Museum Park, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. The Turkey Leg Hut

Photo: Michelle l./Yelp

Topping the list is Cajun/Creole spot The Turkey Leg Hut, which offers sandwiches and salads. Located at 4830 Almeda Road, Suites A and B, it's the most popular business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 1,274 reviews on Yelp.

This spot serves up baked potatoes, wings and turkey legs, along with sides like beans, corn and fries. Menu standouts include the Cajun crawfish mac & cheese turkey leg, the Cajun bowl and the funnel cake for dessert. (Check out the entire menu here.)

2. MF Sushi

Photo: misty s./Yelp

Next up is sushi bar MF Sushi, situated at 1401 Binz St., Suite 100. With 4.5 stars out of 518 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

This upscale restaurant offers seafood, sushi, rolls, sashimi and traditional Japanese appetizers like miso soup and cucumber salad. Look for the baked lobster tempura, along with the truffle aioli salmon and the king salmon belly.

3. Lucille's

Photo: LAUREN T./Yelp

New American and Southern spot Lucille's is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 5512 La Branch St., four stars out of 886 reviews.

Lucille's offers Southern favorites like shrimp & grits, fried green tomatoes and smothered steak. Go for brunch and order the croissant French toast as well as the Country Benedict with chicken fried egg, bacon, collard greens and hollandaise, as well as the chicken fried steak. (Find the rest of the menu here.)

4. Green Seed Vegan

Photo: Michael G./Yelp

Green Seed Vegan, a vegan and live/raw food spot that offers juices and smoothies and more, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 634 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4320 Almeda Road to see for yourself.

On the menu, look for raw juice, paninis, sandwiches and salads. One thing you will not find on the menu is tofu. The owner explained on Yelp that she and her partners started the eatery because "we were fed up with soft white blocks disguised as food."

Check out the cauliflower nuggets, the Big Tex sandwich with buckwheat quinoa patty, zucchini bacon, avocado, cheese, jalapeño, red onions, tomato and mayo on a whole wheat bun and the raw cheesecake for dessert. (Explore the full menu here.)

