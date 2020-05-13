These are the most expensive high school football stadiums in Texas
Living up to the saying “Everything’s bigger in Texas,” the Lone Star State doesn’t fall short when it comes to mega-sizing its high school football stadiums.
Most high schools have a football field and bleachers on their campus. But those are only used for practice and middle school football games.
And despite having a multi-million dollar stadium constructed specifically for them, high school teams travel to professional NFL venues for some of their biggest games such as the state championships and playoffs.
However, in the regular season, fans will gather locally at luxurious district stadiums.
Here are the top 10 most expensive high school stadiums in Texas:
Most expensive
1. Cy-Fair FCU Stadium
District: Cy-Fair ISD
Year opened: 2006
Cost: $84 million
Capacity: 9,500
2. Legacy Stadium
District: Katy ISD
Year opened: 2017
Cost: $70.3 million
Capacity: 12,000
3. McKinney ISD Stadium
District: McKinney ISD
Year opened: 2018
Cost: $70 million
Capacity: 12,000
4. Eagle Stadium
District: Allen ISD
Opened: 2012
Cost: $60 million
Capacity: 18,000
5. Woodforest Bank Stadium
District: Conroe ISD
Opened: 2008
Cost: $49 million
Capacity: 10,000
6. Children’s Health Stadium
District: Prosper ISD
Opened: 2019
Cost: $48 million
Capacity: 12,000
7. Memorial Stadium
District: Beaumont ISD
Opened: 2010
Cost: $47.3 million
Capacity: 10,600
8. Freedom Field
District: Alvin ISD
Opened: 2018
Cost: $41.4 million
Capacity: 10,000
9. Challenger Columbia Stadium
District: Clear Creek ISD
Opened: 2016
Cost: $39 million
Capacity: 10,000
10. Planet Ford Stadium
District: Spring ISD
Opened: 2019
Cost: $38 million
Capacity: 8,000
