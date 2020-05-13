These are the most expensive high school football stadiums in Texas

Living up to the saying “Everything’s bigger in Texas,” the Lone Star State doesn’t fall short when it comes to mega-sizing its high school football stadiums.

Most high schools have a football field and bleachers on their campus. But those are only used for practice and middle school football games.

And despite having a multi-million dollar stadium constructed specifically for them, high school teams travel to professional NFL venues for some of their biggest games such as the state championships and playoffs.

However, in the regular season, fans will gather locally at luxurious district stadiums.

Here are the top 10 most expensive high school stadiums in Texas:

Most expensive

1. Cy-Fair FCU Stadium

District: Cy-Fair ISD

Year opened: 2006

Cost: $84 million

Capacity: 9,500

2. Legacy Stadium

District: Katy ISD

Year opened: 2017

Cost: $70.3 million

Capacity: 12,000

3. McKinney ISD Stadium

District: McKinney ISD

Year opened: 2018

Cost: $70 million

Capacity: 12,000

4. Eagle Stadium

District: Allen ISD

Opened: 2012

Cost: $60 million

Capacity: 18,000

5. Woodforest Bank Stadium

District: Conroe ISD

Opened: 2008

Cost: $49 million

Capacity: 10,000

6. Children’s Health Stadium

District: Prosper ISD

Opened: 2019

Cost: $48 million

Capacity: 12,000

7. Memorial Stadium

District: Beaumont ISD

Opened: 2010

Cost: $47.3 million

Capacity: 10,600

8. Freedom Field

District: Alvin ISD

Opened: 2018

Cost: $41.4 million

Capacity: 10,000

9. Challenger Columbia Stadium

District: Clear Creek ISD

Opened: 2016

Cost: $39 million

Capacity: 10,000

10. Planet Ford Stadium

District: Spring ISD

Opened: 2019

Cost: $38 million

Capacity: 8,000