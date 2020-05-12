Here are Houston's top 4 Asian fusion spots

Looking for a yummy Asian fusion meal near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Asian fusion spots around Houston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to meet your needs.

1. Mala Sichuan Bistro

Photo: Mala Sichuan Bistro/Yelp

First on the list is Mala Sichuan Bistro. Located at 1201 Westheimer Road, Suite B, in Montrose, the Sichuan and Asian fusion spot is the highest-rated Asian fusion restaurant in Houston, boasting four stars out of 478 reviews on Yelp.

2. Sasaki Japanese Restaurant

Photo: Michael T./Yelp

Next up is Mid West's Sasaki Japanese Restaurant, situated at 8979 Westheimer Road. With four stars out of 176 reviews on Yelp, the sushi bar, Japanese and Asian fusion spot has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Fat Bao

Photo: sam c./Yelp

Upper Kirby Area's Fat Bao, located at 3419 Kirby Drive, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Asian fusion spot, which offers ramen and seafood, four stars out of 1,608 reviews.

4. Kata Robata

Photo: vu n./Yelp

Kata Robata, a sushi bar and Japanese and Asian fusion spot in Greenway, is another high-traffic go-to, with four stars out of 1,479 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3600 Kirby Drive, Suite H, to see for yourself.

