Klein High School junior recognized for her ‘Pledge to Distance’ artwork by Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo

KLEIN, Tx – A Klein High School junior is making a difference amid the coronavirus pandemic by starting an artwork campaign to raise awareness on social and physical distancing.

Sneha Shenoy started the “Pledge Distance” campaign to encourage the public to distance away from one another and to increase the usage of social media and videoconferencing to stay connected.

“By taking this pledge, you are agreeing to practice social distancing and abide by all stay at home orders,” she said on her Google form, “the faster we all do our part to stop the spread, the faster we can return to a normal life.”

Her artwork consists of an individual’s portrait with colored typography in the form of a face mask. Those who “pledge to distance” will receive a free personalized artwork from Shenoy directly.

Shenoy’s artwork was recognized by Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, showing a portrait of herself with a pink typographic mask on her Twitter account.

The people of our community are incredible. So proud of Klein High School junior Sneha Shenoy for starting the @PledgeDistance campaign. Sign the pledge to fight #COVID19 with #Social Distancing as much as you can & she'll send some personalized artwork. https://t.co/HGzT8Rrp8V pic.twitter.com/qxZzVZ7sTk — Lina Hidalgo (@LinaHidalgoTX) May 8, 2020

“So proud of Klein High School junior Sneha Shenoy for starting the @PledgeDistance campaign,” she wrote on Twitter.

To learn more about the “Pledge Distance" campaign, you can visit their Twitter account.

To take the pledge for the campaign and to request your artwork to be made, sign the form here.