See the program for Sunday’s ‘Fight to the Finish’ flyover

HOUSTON – Nearly 30 of the Lone Star Flight Museum’s historic war planes will take the Houston skies on Sunday to acknowledge the 75th anniversary of V-E Day.

The Lone Star Flight Museum has released a commemorative program that features the route and planes that will take part in the event over the Houston area.

You can download the PDF below and print it out to remember the 75th anniversary celebration that honors those who served and sacrificed during World War II.

Just a reminder: museum officials encourage Houstonians to stay home and watch the flyover from the outside of your home.

Learn more about the vintage planes flying this Sunday here.