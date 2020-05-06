The 4 best Korean spots in Houston

Craving Korean food?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Korean spots around Houston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1. Kot Dae Ji - Flower Piggy Korean BBQ

Photo: khoi t./Yelp

First on the list is Kot Dae Ji - Flower Piggy Korean BBQ. Located at 1411 Gessner Road, Suite A, in Spring Branch West, the Korean spot, which offers barbecue and more, is the highest-rated Korean restaurant in Houston, boasting four stars out of 275 reviews on Yelp.

2. H Mart

Photo: Hmart/Yelp

Next up is Spring Branch Central's H Mart, a location of the chain, situated at 1302 Blalock Road. With 4.5 stars out of 365 reviews on Yelp, the international grocery store and Korean spot, serving seafood and more, has proved to be a local favorite.

3. BORI

Photo: daniel n./Yelp

Spring Branch West's BORI, located at 1453 Witte Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the steakhouse and Korean spot, which offers barbecue and more, 4.5 stars out of 120 reviews.

4. Teriyaki Kitchen

Photo: Kevin m./Yelp

Teriyaki Kitchen, a Japanese, Korean and Asian fusion spot in Spring Branch North, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 168 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2659 Gessner Road to see for yourself.

