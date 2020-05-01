Shop local this Mother’s Day: Here’s how to give back, wow your mama this year

Mother’s Day is coming up on Sunday, May 10. Have you picked out a special gift for your mother yet? If not, try out some of these local options.

From flowers to special cakes to bath baskets, Houston-area businesses have a number of specials for mom in mind.

Here’s a list of Houston-area businesses with specials for mom.

Connie’s Bath Shack

Address: 211 Midway, Bldg. E, Spring

What goes along with constant disinfecting our hands...DRY HANDS. We have a cure for that. Wonderful 98% pure Whipped... Posted by Connies Bath Shack on Monday, April 27, 2020

Pamper your mom this year by buying lotions, bath bombs, and soaps from Connie’s Bath Shack in Spring. The shop is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., or you can also shop online if you prefer.

Santa Fe Soap Factory

Address: 4809 Avenue L, Santa Fe, Texas

We have the store out under the tent! SALE Bath bombs 5$25 Bath bomb grab bags $8 Highlighted Soap Salted Cucumber & Pepino Melon $3 Baseball Caps $10 Don't forget Mother's day! Posted by Santa Fe Soap Factory on Friday, May 1, 2020

If you’re in the Galveston County area, Santa Fe Soap Factory will be taking pre-orders for Mother’s Day gift baskets. Curbside pickup and shopping is available, as well as an online store.

Village Greenery & Flowers

Address: 2301 University, Houston

Moms really love flowers. Why not spoil her with local, fresh flowers from Village Greenery Flowers? You can choose a bouquet and have it delivered online, or you can create your own. Click here to visit the shop.

Elaine’s Florist & Gift Baskets

Address: 4782 Beechnut, Houston

Elaine’s Florist & Gift Baskets will have a Mother’s Day special with custom bouquets. The owner advises customers to get your order in early for fast and timely delivery by Sunday.

Lexis Florist

Address: 6102 Skyline Ste. A, Houston

Celebrate Mother’s Day with a beautiful bouquet handcrafted especially for her. - Lexis Florist Team #lexisflorist #Mothersday Lexisflorist.com Posted by Lexis Florist on Thursday, April 30, 2020

Lexis Florist has a special team dedicated to Mother’s Day bouquets, specializing in roses, orchids and lillies.

DGZ Chocolates

DGZ is now taking orders for Mother’s Day on boxed toffee and chocolate turtles. Satisfy your mom’s sweet tooth, they are making limited batches this year.

The Chocolate Bar

Address: 2521 University Blvd, Houston; 1835 West Alabama, Houston

Keep calm and snack on! Check out our online store (link in bio) for all your snacking needs. 🍿 🍫 🍿 #popcorn... Posted by The Chocolate Bar on Wednesday, April 22, 2020

You can score mom’s favorite chocolate-covered popcorn, or even buy a chocolate cake from The Chocolate Bar. You can even build a “care package” for mom for her to enjoy on her downtime from the hustle and bustle.

Three Brothers Bakery

Address: 4036 S Braeswood Blvd, Houston; 12393 Kingsride Ln, Houston; 4606 Washington Ave, Houston

One of the most prominent bakeries in Houston, Three Brothers Bakery will be making special Mother’s Day-themed cakes for the mom in mind. Choose from cookies to decorated cakes. Order yours for pickup by clicking here.

Boomtown Coffee

Address: 242 W. 19th St. Houston; 300 Main St. Houston, TX; 800 Capitol St. Houston

Longing for the day y'all can come in, order breakfast and coffee, and just take a SEAT! In the meantime, our menu's... Posted by Boomtown Coffee on Friday, April 10, 2020

Moms run on coffee, right? Boomtown Coffee has signature flavors to keep mom going as she is there for all of us. You can give her bags of whole-bean coffee or pick up a gift card for her to use on her next coffee run.

Houston Wine Merchant

Address: 2646 S. Shepherd, Houston

The scenes you’ve been sharing of you, your meals, and your Houston Wine Merchant hauls are inspiring! Thank you all for... Posted by Houston Wine Merchant on Thursday, April 30, 2020

Wow your mom this year with a bottle of wine and a cheese sample from Houston Wine Merchant! The shop has a selection of wines, both local and worldwide and a selection of platters for mom to enjoy. The business is currently taking orders for curbside pickup.