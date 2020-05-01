GALLERY: Houstonians share their adopted pets in honor of National Adopt-a-Shelter-Pet Day

April 30 was National Adopt-a-Shelter Pet Day, and what a better way to celebrate than to share photos of your fur babies?

From animal shelters to rescuing abandoned animals, every animal has a story, and every owner has a big heart to give their pet a life after rescue.

We asked our KPRC 2 Facebook followers to share photos of their rescue pets. Check them out below.

Amy Francen

"Those eyes saved his life because I had to adopt him! 3 years later and he is still my baby love!

Kara Conley Goodman

“I adopted my best friend from a shelter on July 4, 2018. Best decision I ever made. Meet my Chuck Norris.....”

Vivian Baggerly-Frazier

'My Tootsie.. she will be 10 in July. We found her when she was 4 months old. Abandoned, sick and scared, now one of the most spoiled dogs I know! I didn’t rescue her, she rescued me!!! #UnconditionalLove"

Kathy Williamson Penney

“We rescued her during quarantine from a Fort Bend Rescue group. She’s a chug but thinks she’s a meerkat and we don’t kill her dream.”