GALLERY: Houstonians share their adopted pets in honor of National Adopt-a-Shelter-Pet Day
April 30 was National Adopt-a-Shelter Pet Day, and what a better way to celebrate than to share photos of your fur babies?
From animal shelters to rescuing abandoned animals, every animal has a story, and every owner has a big heart to give their pet a life after rescue.
We asked our KPRC 2 Facebook followers to share photos of their rescue pets. Check them out below.
Amy Francen
"Those eyes saved his life because I had to adopt him! 3 years later and he is still my baby love!
Posted by Amy Francen on Thursday, April 30, 2020
Kara Conley Goodman
“I adopted my best friend from a shelter on July 4, 2018. Best decision I ever made. Meet my Chuck Norris.....”
Posted by Kara Conley Goodman on Thursday, April 30, 2020
Vivian Baggerly-Frazier
'My Tootsie.. she will be 10 in July. We found her when she was 4 months old. Abandoned, sick and scared, now one of the most spoiled dogs I know! I didn’t rescue her, she rescued me!!! #UnconditionalLove"
Posted by Vivian Baggerly-Frazier on Thursday, April 30, 2020
Kathy Williamson Penney
“We rescued her during quarantine from a Fort Bend Rescue group. She’s a chug but thinks she’s a meerkat and we don’t kill her dream.”
Posted by Kathy Williamson Penney on Thursday, April 30, 2020
