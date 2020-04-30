Here are the safety precautions 10 Houston-area restaurants are taking as they open up dine-in service on Friday
HOUSTON – Who is ready for dine-in to come back?
As Texas begins Phase 1 of reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic, many restaurants and businesses are scrambling to figure out how to execute it.
While many restaurants are excited for the reopening, with most saying they “missed their patronage”, others are still skeptical about the 25 percent capacity that Gov. Greg Abbot set in place during Monday’s news conference.
As dine-in reopens, restaurants are still taking curbside, delivery and take-out orders for those who prefer.
Here’s a list of 10 restaurants opening this Friday outlining the safety precautions they are taking for dine-in customers:
The New York Deli & Coffee Shop
Address: 9724 Hillcroft, Houston
Hello Bagel Shop Family! We’re sure most of you tuned in to yesterday’s press conference and know that Houston...Posted by New York Deli & Coffee Shop/The Bagel Shop Bakery on Tuesday, April 28, 2020
Jimmy Changa’s
Address: Locations in League City, Pearland, Katy, and Memorial City
Have no fear, I'm here to keep satisfying those Fresh-Mex needs with Curbside Ordering & Pickup, or Team Member Delivery...Posted by Jimmy Changas on Thursday, April 30, 2020
The Original Ninfa’s On Navigation
Address: 2704 Navigation, Houston
The Original Ninfa’s on Navigation will open for dinner service at 25% capacity at 5 p.m. this Friday, May 1st with...Posted by The Original Ninfa's on Tuesday, April 28, 2020
Dish Society
Address: Multiple Locations
ICYMI: Before Dish Society decided to open back up on May 1, Aaron took to the community to hear about what measures are...Posted by Dish Society on Wednesday, April 29, 2020
Star Pizza
Address: Multiple Locations
SEE YAL FRIDAY!!!Posted by Star Pizza on Tuesday, April 28, 2020
Jackson St. BBQ
Address: 209 Jackson St., Houston
Beginning May 1st, Jackson St BBQ will be open Monday thru Sunday ... Per Governor Abbott’s comments yesterday, April...Posted by Jackson St. BBQ on Tuesday, April 28, 2020
Christian’s Tailgate
Address: Locations in the Heights, Midtown, Energy Corridor, and West University
Starting tomorrow, we’ll be opening 4 of our locations following all guidelines and looking forward to seeing all your smiling faces again! Come out & see us! Help support local🍻 ✨11am - 12am dailyPosted by Christian's Tailgate Bar and Grill Midtown on Thursday, April 30, 2020
Mia’s Table
Address: Locations in Shenandoah, Webster, Katy and Upper Kirby
As we prepare to re-open Texas, we are grateful for the opportunity to serve you. See our statement here: https://mailchi.mp/miastable/phase-1-re-open-texas-may-1 Thank you for your continued support.Posted by Mia's Table on Tuesday, April 28, 2020
Café Poêtes
Address: 122 West Gray, Houston
Getting ready for safely and slowly reopening Dine In and patio this Friday, May 1st. We are taking reservation by...Posted by Café Poêtes on Tuesday, April 28, 2020
Dandelion Cafe
Address: 5405 Bellaire Blvd., Bellaire
Tomorrow we welcome you to dine-in with us. To maintain health and safety precautions, we: ✔️ will have the entire...Posted by Dandelion Cafe on Thursday, April 30, 2020
Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.