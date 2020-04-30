Here are the safety precautions 10 Houston-area restaurants are taking as they open up dine-in service on Friday

HOUSTON – Who is ready for dine-in to come back?

As Texas begins Phase 1 of reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic, many restaurants and businesses are scrambling to figure out how to execute it.

While many restaurants are excited for the reopening, with most saying they “missed their patronage”, others are still skeptical about the 25 percent capacity that Gov. Greg Abbot set in place during Monday’s news conference.

As dine-in reopens, restaurants are still taking curbside, delivery and take-out orders for those who prefer.

Here’s a list of 10 restaurants opening this Friday outlining the safety precautions they are taking for dine-in customers:

The New York Deli & Coffee Shop

Address: 9724 Hillcroft, Houston

Hello Bagel Shop Family! We’re sure most of you tuned in to yesterday’s press conference and know that Houston... Posted by New York Deli & Coffee Shop/The Bagel Shop Bakery on Tuesday, April 28, 2020

Jimmy Changa’s

Address: Locations in League City, Pearland, Katy, and Memorial City

Have no fear, I'm here to keep satisfying those Fresh-Mex needs with Curbside Ordering & Pickup, or Team Member Delivery... Posted by Jimmy Changas on Thursday, April 30, 2020

The Original Ninfa’s On Navigation

Address: 2704 Navigation, Houston

The Original Ninfa’s on Navigation will open for dinner service at 25% capacity at 5 p.m. this Friday, May 1st with... Posted by The Original Ninfa's on Tuesday, April 28, 2020

Dish Society

Address: Multiple Locations

ICYMI: Before Dish Society decided to open back up on May 1, Aaron took to the community to hear about what measures are... Posted by Dish Society on Wednesday, April 29, 2020

Star Pizza

Address: Multiple Locations

Jackson St. BBQ

Address: 209 Jackson St., Houston

Beginning May 1st, Jackson St BBQ will be open Monday thru Sunday ... Per Governor Abbott’s comments yesterday, April... Posted by Jackson St. BBQ on Tuesday, April 28, 2020

Christian’s Tailgate

Address: Locations in the Heights, Midtown, Energy Corridor, and West University

Starting tomorrow, we’ll be opening 4 of our locations following all guidelines and looking forward to seeing all your smiling faces again! Come out & see us! Help support local🍻 ✨11am - 12am daily Posted by Christian's Tailgate Bar and Grill Midtown on Thursday, April 30, 2020

Mia’s Table

Address: Locations in Shenandoah, Webster, Katy and Upper Kirby

As we prepare to re-open Texas, we are grateful for the opportunity to serve you. See our statement here: https://mailchi.mp/miastable/phase-1-re-open-texas-may-1 Thank you for your continued support. Posted by Mia's Table on Tuesday, April 28, 2020

Café Poêtes

Address: 122 West Gray, Houston

Getting ready for safely and slowly reopening Dine In and patio this Friday, May 1st. We are taking reservation by... Posted by Café Poêtes on Tuesday, April 28, 2020

Dandelion Cafe

Address: 5405 Bellaire Blvd., Bellaire