Did you know these 20 TV and movie stars were born in Texas?

There must be something in the water.

Last week, we shared with you some of the most famous artists who are from the Lone Star State.

This week, we’re recognizing all the talented actors and actresses who call Texas home.

Here are 20 TV and movie stars who were born in the great state of Texas:

Hilary Duff

born in Houston

FILE - In this Aug. 23, 2019, file photo, Hilary Duff attends the Disney+ press line at the 2019 D23 Expo in Anaheim, Calif. Duff is asking Disney to find a TV home thats more appropriate to the grown-up Lizzie McGuire. In an Instagram post on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, the actress whos reprising the title character for Disney Plus said the streaming service isnt the best fit and suggested Hulu instead. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File) (2019 Invision)

Best known for her role in “Lizzie McGuire”

Morgan Fairchild

born in Dallas

Morgan Fairchild, who would become more famous in the 1980s thanks to her roles on the TV series "Flamingo Road" and "Falcon Crest," appeared in a 1977 episode of "Happy Days" playing Cynthia Holmes, a snobby rich girl who aims to make (Warner Bros. Television)

Best known for her role in “Friends”

Farrah Fawcett

born in Corpus Christi

2009: Actress Farrah Fawcett, a sex symbol and pop culture icon best known for starring in the first season of "Charlie's Angels," dies of anal cancer at the age of 62 in Santa Monica, California. (ABC Television via Wikimedia Commons)

Best known for her role in “Charlie’s Angels”

Jamie Foxx

born in Terrell

Foxx had his own sitcom, "The Jamie Foxx Show," between 1996 and 2001, but has become better known for his movie roles, including winning an Academy Award for Best Actor for portraying Ray Charles in the 2004 biopic "Ray." That same year (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for LACMA)

Best known for his role in “Ray”

Jennifer Garner

born in Houston

Best known for her role in “13 Going on 30”

Woody Harrelson

born in Midland

1961: Actor Woody Harrelson, who first found fame on the sitcom "Cheers" before starring in movies such as "White Men Can't Jump," "Kingpin," "Zombieland" and "The Hunger Games," is born in Midland, Texas. For his roles in "The People vs. Larry Flynt" and "The Messenger," Harrelson earned Academy Award nominations for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor, respectively. (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Best known for his role in “Cheers”

Tommy Lee Jones

born in San Saba

1997: "Men in Black," starring Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith, is released. The movie topped box office charts for three straight weekends, opening with a $51 million box office in the U.S. and eventually grossing $326 million worldwide. (Columbia Pictures)

Best known for his role in “The Fugitive”

Eva Longoria

born in Corpus Christi

Best known for her role in “Desperate Housewives”

Jennifer Love Hewitt

born in Waco

Jennifer Love Hewitt (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images). (Getty Images)

Best known for her role in “‎I Know What You Did Last Summer‎”

Steve Martin

born in Waco

Steve Martin (70 years)Born August 14, 1945 (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for AFI)

Best known for his role in “Father of the Bride”

Matthew McConaughey

born in Uvalde

Matthew McConaughey: Tunnels and revolving doors (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Best known for his role in “Dazed and Confused”

Bill Paxton

born in Fort Worth

Bill Paxton in "Edge of Tomorrow." (Warner Bros.)

Best known for his role in “Apollo 13”

Dennis Quaid

born in Houston

Dennis Quaid, known for such movies as "The Big Easy," "Innerspace" and "The Right Stuff," has a famous brother who inspired him to start acting himself. (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Best known for his role in “The Parent Trap”

Phylicia Rashad

born in Houston

Phylicia Rashad played Dr. Huxtable's wife, Clair Olivia Hanks Huxtable. A successful lawyer and a loving, but no-nonsense, mother, the character was loosely based upon Cosby's real-life wife, Camille Olivia Hanks-Cosby. The role earned (Carsey-Werner Productions)

Best known for her role in “The Cosby Show”

Michelle Rodriguez

born in San Antonio

1978: Actress Michelle Rodriguez, best known for movies such as "Girlfight," "The Fast and the Furious," "Resident Evil" and "Avatar" (pictured), is born in San Antonio, Texas. (ILM Image)

Best known for her role in “Fast & Furious”

Patrick Swayze

born in Houston

Actor Patrick Swayze was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in January 2008. He died of the disease in September 2009. (Getty Images/Getty Images)

Best known for his role in “Dirty Dancing”

Luke Wilson

born in Dallas

Moviegoers are already familiar with brothers Luke (center) and Owen Wilson (right), but they also have another brother who both acts and directs. That would be Andrew Wilson, seen here at left with his brothers in 2007. (Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

Best known for his role in “Legally Blonde”

Owen Wilson

born in Dallas

Owen Wilson (Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

Best known for his role in “Wedding Crashers”

Robin Wright

born in Dallas

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series nominee: Robin Wright for "House of Cards" (Netflix)

Best known for her role in “The Princess Bride”

Renée Zellweger

born in Katy

Best known for her role in “Bridget Jones’s Diary”