Did you know these 20 TV and movie stars were born in Texas?

There must be something in the water.
Last week, we shared with you some of the most famous artists who are from the Lone Star State.
[RELATED: These 15 musicians will never stop reminding you that they’re from Texas]
This week, we’re recognizing all the talented actors and actresses who call Texas home.
Here are 20 TV and movie stars who were born in the great state of Texas:
Hilary Duff
born in Houston
Best known for her role in “Lizzie McGuire”
Morgan Fairchild
born in Dallas
Best known for her role in “Friends”
Farrah Fawcett
born in Corpus Christi
Best known for her role in “Charlie’s Angels”
Jamie Foxx
born in Terrell
Best known for his role in “Ray”
Jennifer Garner
born in Houston
Best known for her role in “13 Going on 30”
Woody Harrelson
born in Midland
Best known for his role in “Cheers”
Tommy Lee Jones
born in San Saba
Best known for his role in “The Fugitive”
Eva Longoria
born in Corpus Christi
Best known for her role in “Desperate Housewives”
Jennifer Love Hewitt
born in Waco
Best known for her role in “I Know What You Did Last Summer”
Steve Martin
born in Waco
Best known for his role in “Father of the Bride”
Matthew McConaughey
born in Uvalde
Best known for his role in “Dazed and Confused”
Bill Paxton
born in Fort Worth
Best known for his role in “Apollo 13”
Dennis Quaid
born in Houston
Best known for his role in “The Parent Trap”
Phylicia Rashad
born in Houston
Best known for her role in “The Cosby Show”
Michelle Rodriguez
born in San Antonio
Best known for her role in “Fast & Furious”
Patrick Swayze
born in Houston
Best known for his role in “Dirty Dancing”
Luke Wilson
born in Dallas
Best known for his role in “Legally Blonde”
Owen Wilson
born in Dallas
Best known for his role in “Wedding Crashers”
Robin Wright
born in Dallas
Best known for her role in “The Princess Bride”
Renée Zellweger
born in Katy
Best known for her role in “Bridget Jones’s Diary”
Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.