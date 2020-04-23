These 15 musicians will never stop reminding you that they’re from Texas
Talent and Texas just go hand-in-hand.
From George Strait and Willie Nelson to Beyoncé and Lizzo, there are so many successful musicians who’ve come out of Texas.
Here are 15 musicians we won’t let you forget are Texans.
Beyoncé
born in Houston
Demi Lovato
from Dallas
Dixie Chicks
from Dallas
George Strait
born in Poteet
Janis Joplin
born in Port Arthur
Kacey Musgraves
born in Golden
Kelly Clarkson
born in Fort Worth
Lizzo
from Houston
Maren Morris
born in Arlington
Miranda Lambert
born in Longview
Nick Jonas
born in Dallas
Selena Gomez
born in Grand Praire
Selena Quintanilla
born in Lake Jackson
Willie Nelson
born in Abbott
ZZ Top
from Houston
