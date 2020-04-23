These 15 musicians will never stop reminding you that they’re from Texas

Talent and Texas just go hand-in-hand.

From George Strait and Willie Nelson to Beyoncé and Lizzo, there are so many successful musicians who’ve come out of Texas.

Here are 15 musicians we won’t let you forget are Texans.

Beyoncé

born in Houston

Demi Lovato

from Dallas

Dixie Chicks

from Dallas

The Dixie Chicks perform at the 45th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on February 23, 2003 in New York City. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)

George Strait

born in Poteet

Singer-songwriter George Strait performs onstage for the Country Rising Benefit Concert at Bridgestone Arena on November 12, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Country Rising/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Janis Joplin

born in Port Arthur

Janis Joplin, seen here in a 1969 publicity photo, followed Creedence Clearwater Revival onstage in the early morning hours of Sunday, August 17, 1969, backed by her band, the Kozmic Blues Band. (Public domain)

Kacey Musgraves

born in Golden

Kacey Musgraves performs at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on February 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Kelly Clarkson

born in Fort Worth

Lizzo

from Houston

Lizzo poses in the press room with the awards for best pop solo performance for "Truth Hurts", best urban contemporary album for "Cuz I Love You" and best traditional R&B performance for "Jerome" at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) (2020 Invision)

Maren Morris

born in Arlington

Miranda Lambert

born in Longview

Nick Jonas

born in Dallas

Selena Gomez

born in Grand Praire

FILE - In this Jan 11, 2020 file photo, Selena Gomez attends the premiere of "Dolittle" in Los Angeles. Gomez says she was recently diagnosed with bipolar disorder. The 27-year-old spoke about her diagnosis in a 20-minute conversation Friday while on Miley Cyrus' Bright Minded" series on Instagram. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File) (2020 Invision)

Selena Quintanilla

born in Lake Jackson

Willie Nelson

born in Abbott

Willie Nelson performs at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo on March 4, 2020. (HLSR)

ZZ Top

from Houston