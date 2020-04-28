New Eldridge / West Oaks Thai spot Iyara Thai Cuisine opens its doors

If you've got Thai on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. Called Iyara Thai Cuisine, the new arrival is located at 1531 Eldridge Parkway, Suite 100 in Eldridge / West Oaks.

Iyara Thai Cuisine specializes in traditional Thai soup, rice and noodle dishes. On the menu, look for crispy spring rolls, pepper garlic chicken as well as curry (red, yellow, green, panang). Explore the entire menu here.

The new addition has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Shin San S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 17, wrote, "I was looking for dinner to be delivered and found a brand new Thai restaurant nearby. Delivery was faster than estimated and the food was amazing!"

Yelper Sam M. added, "Great food. I ordered four dishes and they are all good. If you want to eat real Thai food, this place is right for you.”

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Iyara Thai Cuisine is open from 11 a.m.–3 p.m. and 4 p.m.–8 p.m. daily.

