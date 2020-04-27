Apartments for rent in Houston: What will $800 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down apartment rentals in Houston if you've got a budget of up to $800/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

313 Sunnyside St. (Northside/Northline)

Photo: Apartment Guide

Photo: Apartment Guide

Check out this 684-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 313 Sunnyside St. It's listed for $686/month.

In the unit, you can expect a balcony, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and central heating and air conditioning. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

855 Greens Road (Greater Greenspoint)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Next, here's a 712-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode at 855 Greens Road that's going for $705/month.

Expect to find central heating in the unit. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry and a swimming pool. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the full listing here.)

6601 Dunlap St. (Sharpstown)

Photo: Apartment Guide

Photo: Apartment Guide

Listed at $712/month, this 659-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 6601 Dunlap St.

In the unit, you can anticipate a dishwasher and carpeted floors. The building features on-site laundry and secured entry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Expect a $300 pet fee.

Walk Score indicates that this location is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

8162 Richmond Ave. (Mid West)

Photo: Apartment Guide

Then, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 8162 Richmond Ave. It's listed for $715/month for its 676 square feet.

Building amenities include secured entry, assigned parking and on-site laundry. You can also expect to find a mix of hardwood and carpeted floors and a dishwasher in the unit. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is moderately walkable, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1412 Sydnor St. (Greater Fifth Ward)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Also listed at $715/month is this 500-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom spot. It's located at 1412 Sydnor St.

The residence includes air conditioning and a renovated kitchen. Pets are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location requires a car for most errands, is convenient for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Houston.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, if you’re in the real estate business learn how to do local real estate advertising in your ZIP codes.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.