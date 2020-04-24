This is how CeeDee Lamb’s girlfriend responded after she took his cellphone before he was drafted to the Dallas Cowboys

Social media was quick to react towards Crymson Rose and boyfriend Oklahoma WR CeeDee Lamb, who was drafted to the Dallas Cowboys Thursday night.

When Lamb’s name was called, cameras took a shot of his family’s living room, where his mom, girlfriend and other unidentified family members were sitting in a blue couch at his home in Houston. Rose took one of Lamb’s phones but Lamb snatched it back to see who was calling him.

She was quick to snap back at Twitter after a clip of them quickly went viral.

His agent was FACETIMING him while he was on the phone with the Cowboys, I was doing the GF thing gonna answer it for him🤣 sheesh https://t.co/lXR0XUTLJ0 — Crymson Rose (@Crymson_Rose) April 24, 2020

“His agent was FACETIMING him while he was on the phone with the Cowboys, I was doing the GF thing gonna answer it for him sheesh,” she responded.

Most of social media were quick to back off as they did not realize drafted players require at least one phone for their agent, but the moment was still the most talked-about of the night.

Lamb chimed in and responded to a tweet late Thursday night with “y’all really gotta chill."

y’all really gotta chill wasn’t even like dat 👎🏾 https://t.co/ziQaGkAWbT — CeeDee Lamb (@_CeeDeeThree) April 24, 2020

Lamb was the 17th pick overall during Thusday night’s NFL Draft.