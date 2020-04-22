The 4 best bars in Houston

Looking to check out the best bars in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top bars in Houston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're in the market for bars.

Looking to visit the latest trending spots? It's a good time now, since consumer spending at bars and lounges tends to climb in April in the Houston area, considerably more than nationwide, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses get more customers. Daily spending at Houston-area bars and lounges last year rose by 2% in April over the month before, while the same figure fell by -7% nationwide.

1. Yia Yia Mary's

Photo: Yia Yia Mary's/Yelp

First on the list is Yia Yia Mary's. Located at 4747 San Felipe in Greater Uptown, the bar, Greek and Mediterranean spot is the highest-rated bar in Houston, boasting four stars out of 710 reviews on Yelp.

2. Steak 48

Photo: kristi n./Yelp

Next up is Afton Oaks / River Oaks Area's Steak 48, situated at 4444 Westheimer Road, Suite A-100. With 4.5 stars out of 1,110 reviews on Yelp, the steakhouse and bar, which offers seafood and more, has proved to be a local favorite.

3. The Turkey Leg Hut

Photo: tiffany d./Yelp

Museum Park's The Turkey Leg Hut, located at 4830 Almeda Road, Suite A, B, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bar and Cajun/Creole spot, which offers sandwiches and more, four stars out of 1,258 reviews.

4. Rodeo Goat

Photo: lauren a./Yelp

Rodeo Goat, a bar that offers burgers and more located downtown, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 549 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2105 Dallas St. to see for yourself.

