Your guide to the 4 most popular spots in Houston's Alief neighborhood

Looking to uncover all that Alief has to offer? Get to know this Houston neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a Colombian spot to a sushi bar.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Alief, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. La Fogata Restaurant

Photo: cali l. /Yelp

Topping the list is Colombian spot La Fogata Restaurant. Located at 11630 Southwest Freeway, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 155 reviews on Yelp.

On the menu, look for fried appetizers, soups and salads, along with traditional Colombian seafood, beef and chicken platters. Look for the fried pork belly, as well as the beef empanadas. Save room for the tres leches for dessert.

2. TP Banh Bao

Photo: thao l./Yelp

Next up is Vietnamese spot TP Banh Bao, situated at 11209 Bellaire Blvd. With four stars out of 60 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

This eatery serves up fried and steamed buns either individually or by the box. The buns can be filled with barbecue, egg, pork, chicken or seafood. There are also vegetarian and sweet bun options.

3. Amy Hieu Hair Salon

Photo: Amy n./Yelp

Hair salon Amy Hieu Hair Salon is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 11786 Bellaire Blvd., 4.5 stars out of 718 reviews.

The salon offers women's and men's haircuts, color treatments, perms, hair treatments and special event updos. Appointments are recommended, but walk-ins are welcome.

4. Sushi Miyagi

Photo: Michael s./Yelp



Sushi Miyagi, a sushi bar and Japanese spot, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 550 Yelp reviews. Head over to 10600 Bellaire Blvd. to see for yourself.

This restaurant offers soup, seafood appetizers, rice & noodle dishes and, of course, a large selection of sushi. Menu standouts include the agedashi tofu (fried tofu in broth) as well as the chirashi bowl.

