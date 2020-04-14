WATCH: This is how JJ Watt addressed Pearland ISD’s Class of 2020 with words of wisdom and encouragement

PEARLAND, Tx – JJ Watt brought his words of encouragement, inspiration, and wisdom to Pearland ISD’s graduating class of 2020 in a new video message posted on their YouTube channel.

The Houston Texans’ defensive end was approached by school officials and asked if he could send a message of encouragement to their students as they face uncertainty during the coronavirus pandemic. Watt lived in Pearland during his first years with the Texans.

“It’s a difficult time, and I understand that," he said.

Watt encouraged the students to create goals and set a 5 to 10 year plan to figure out their next steps in their careers. Once those goals were set, he suggested students should work backwards to the present, breaking down to “tiny little chunks” of goals.

That same piece of advice helped him achieve goals of joining the NFL, he said.

“I’m thinking about you, and I know that it’s tough,” he said, “but I know at some point it is going to be over.”