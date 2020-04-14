Explore the 4 most popular spots in Houston's Willowbrook neighborhood

Visiting Willowbrook, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Houston neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a Japanese barbecue restaurant to a churro spot.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Willowbrook, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Gyu-kaku Japanese BBQ

Photo: mary w./Yelp

Topping the list is Japanese and Asian fusion spot Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ, which offers barbecue and more. Located at 7748 Cypress Creek Parkway, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 155 reviews on Yelp.

This international franchise has more than 700 locations worldwide. The spot serves up courses of beef, pork, chicken, seafood and veggies that diners can barbecue on the grill integrated into their table. Other a la carte menu items include salad, wings, spring rolls and noodle dishes. (Check out the entire menu here.)

2. Punta Cana Caribbean Restaurant

Photo: Clara y./Yelp

Next up is Latin American and Dominican spot Punta Cana Caribbean Restaurant, situated at 17776 Tomball Parkway, Suite 21 With 4.5 stars out of 514 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

The menu ranges from snacks like yucca frita (fried cassava) to entrees like the mofongo (mashed plantains), shrimp or pepper steak. Try the Dominican fried chicken, the ropa vieja (shredded beef steak) and the coconut flan for dessert.

3. Jose's Roasted Corn

Photo: Daneille T./Yelp

Food stand Jose's Roasted Corn is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 8320 W. Farm 1960, five stars out of 116 reviews.

This mobile restaurant serves up cups of roasted sweet corn and nachos. Customers can mix in toppings like cheese, butter, mayonnaise, sour cream and spicy red sauce. The menu also includes snow cones in eight different flavors.

4. Churroholics

Photo: Kevin c./Yelp

Check out Churroholics, which has earned four stars out of 88 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot to score desserts, ice cream and frozen yogurt and coffee and tea at 17527 State Highway, Suite 249.

On the menu, look for churros, ice cream, milkshakes, slushies and coffee drinks. The churros come plain or dipped crunchy toppings like chocolate, almonds, cereal and coconut. Look for the churro sundae, which has a layer of churro pieces topped with ice cream, whipped cream, caramel and chocolate drizzle. (Explore the full menu here.)

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.