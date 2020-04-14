Alex Bregman’s fiancee Reagan Howard pranks Astros star with TikTok ‘neck snap prank’

Quarantine life has created interesting TikTok pranks, and Reagan Howard found a way to fool her fiancee, Houston Astros’ third baseman Alex Bregman.

Using the “neck snap” prank on Bregman, Howard used a piece of hard pasta and asked him to help her crack her neck. The prank was being filmed on TikTok.

“Alex, come here. My neck is killing me,” she called out.

When Bregman came by, he moved Howard’s head and flinched after hearing a loud “crack”.

“Stupid!” he said after flinching.

Both Bregman and Howard are active in the community aside from their quarantine shenanigans. Last Friday, he and Houston-area rapper Paul Wall launched FEEDHOU, a campaign to raise $1 million to feed Houston-area families impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.