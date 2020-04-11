76ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

Features

PHOTOS: These Texas trucks prove that everything is indeed bigger and better here

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

Tags: Feature, Texas, Trucks
photo
(Facebook: KPRC2 / Click2Houston)

The phrase “Everything’s bigger in Texas” couldn’t be more true when it comes to the size of trucks driven in the Lone Star State.

Trucks are so popular in the state that many vehicle makers offer a “Texas” edition, and you can definitely tell the difference when you’re on the roads.

They’re abnormally wider, lifted, and bigger all-around.

We did a call out asking our viewers to submit photos of their Texas-sized trucks, here are some of the biggest responses we go back:

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: