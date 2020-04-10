71ºF

Texas school cafeteria workers working on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic featured on TIME Magazine cover

Ana Gonzalez, KPRC Digital Media Intern

This week's Time Magazine covers cafeteria workers from Dallas ISD working the frontlines to feed the community. (Courtesy of TIME)

During these hard times, we cannot thank our heroes enough. TIME Magazine published a series of covers highlighting essential workers keeping the economy afloat.

On one of those covers features cafeteria worker Yolanda Fisher from Dallas Independent School District working to feed kids who depend on school lunches.

“It’s not just the kids that go to my school, it’s any kid who stayed in Dallas,” she said in her article on TIME, “and if the family needs a meal, we feed them too.”

Other featured essential workers on other magazine covers include healthcare workers who faced the pandemic in Italy and New York.

You can read more on Fisher’s story and 12 others on TIME Magazine’s website.

All five covers have been released on newsstands Friday.

