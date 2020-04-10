Former Rice University basketball player marries pro football quarterback Jameis Winston in private ceremony

Jameis Winston is officially off the market.

The former quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tied the knot to former Rice University basketball guard Breion Allen at in an intimate ceremony at the couple’s home in Florida. The pair got engaged in May 2018.

Because of stay-home orders in Florida, Winston decided to bring the ceremony to their own backyard.

“Our initial wedding has been postponed and I was in a funk,” said Allen on her Instagram account, but [Winston] came through and put together a beautiful intimate ceremony in the privacy of our own home."

Both Winston and Allen met while attending the same high school in Hoover, Alabama. Winston attended Florida State, who eventually went on to win the Heisman Trophy.

Winston is currently a free agent after leaving Tampa Bay last month.

The couple have a son, 1-year-old Malachi.