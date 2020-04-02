This Texas home with a heated and cooled four-car man cave garage is on the market for $4.25 million
A home in Plano with a heated and cooled four-car man cave garage just got a price cut of $250,000.
The one-of-a-kind West-Plano estate at 5045 Royal Creek Lane is now listed for $4,250,000.
Some of the residence’s most prominent features include a fully outfitted state of the art screening room, a smart home automation system, a study room, a gym, a relaxation room and a craft room.
The home sits on a 25,700-square-foot lake view lot with boasting walls of glass to showcase its outdoor retreat which sports an infinity pool, a fireplace, a kitchen and an outdoor living center with a pergola. The backyard has enough space to provide entertainment space for hundreds of guests, according to the original listing from HAR.com.
The single-family home has a master suite with a custom closet and four additional en-suite bedrooms, a kitchen with a pizza oven, five staircases and six fireplaces.
Scroll below to take a look at what the mansion.
