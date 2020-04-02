This Texas home with a heated and cooled four-car man cave garage is on the market for $4.25 million

A home in Plano with a heated and cooled four-car man cave garage just got a price cut of $250,000.

The one-of-a-kind West-Plano estate at 5045 Royal Creek Lane is now listed for $4,250,000.

Some of the residence’s most prominent features include a fully outfitted state of the art screening room, a smart home automation system, a study room, a gym, a relaxation room and a craft room.

The home sits on a 25,700-square-foot lake view lot with boasting walls of glass to showcase its outdoor retreat which sports an infinity pool, a fireplace, a kitchen and an outdoor living center with a pergola. The backyard has enough space to provide entertainment space for hundreds of guests, according to the original listing from HAR.com.

The single-family home has a master suite with a custom closet and four additional en-suite bedrooms, a kitchen with a pizza oven, five staircases and six fireplaces.

Scroll below to take a look at what the mansion.

5045 Royal Creek Lane in Plano. (HAR)

5045 Royal Creek Lane in Plano. (HAR)

5045 Royal Creek Lane in Plano. (HAR)

5045 Royal Creek Lane in Plano. (HAR)

5045 Royal Creek Lane in Plano. (HAR)

5045 Royal Creek Lane in Plano. (HAR)

5045 Royal Creek Lane in Plano. (HAR)

5045 Royal Creek Lane in Plano. (HAR)

5045 Royal Creek Lane in Plano. (HAR)

5045 Royal Creek Lane in Plano. (HAR)

5045 Royal Creek Lane in Plano. (HAR)

5045 Royal Creek Lane in Plano. (HAR)

5045 Royal Creek Lane in Plano. (HAR)

5045 Royal Creek Lane in Plano. (HAR)

5045 Royal Creek Lane in Plano. (HAR)

5045 Royal Creek Lane in Plano. (HAR)

5045 Royal Creek Lane in Plano. (HAR)