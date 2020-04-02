73ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

73ºF

Features

GALLERY: Houstonians dusted off their photo albums and shared these great prom photos from the past

Ana Gonzalez, KPRC Digital Media Intern

Tags: Prom, KPRC 2, Facebook, Social
Prom night is a great time for high school students.
Prom night is a great time for high school students. (iStock)

Many of us are reminiscing about prom night as it’s that time of year across the country. But there’s some sadness this year as schools are closed and prom in many places has been canceled or is expected to be canceled.

With the majority of us at home these days, our KPRC 2 Facebook audience dusted off their albums and shared some of their best memories of prom.

Check out some of the images below:

Judy Bryan shares a prom picture of her youngest daughter a few years back.
Judy Bryan shares a prom picture of her youngest daughter a few years back. (Judy Bryan/Facebook)

Facebook follower Judy Bryan shares a prom picture of her youngest daughter from a few years back.

Jansen Hicks's daughter remade her prom photo to include her father in the image.
Jansen Hicks's daughter remade her prom photo to include her father in the image. (Jansen Hicks/Facebook)

Jansen Hicks’s daughter fixed her prom picture to replace her date with a photo of her father.

photo

Here’s a prom picture from 1968! Gerard Jerry Roddy Resseque says he’s still married to his wife, who was also his prom date.

photo

Debbie Van shares her picture from 1987. She says she is still married to her “prom date” today.

photo

Christian Arteaga shares his 2016 prom picture with his date.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.