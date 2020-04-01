This Sugar Land mansion with a price tag of $10 million has its own home theatre, game room and gym, elevator

Are you among the wealthiest of wealthiest in Texas and on the hunt for a new residence in Sugar Land? Ok, chances are you’re not, but maybe you want to get some inspiration for your dream home.

This exquisite palatial style Sweetwater residence, located at 5324 Palm Royale Boulevard, just hit the market for $9,900,000.

So what can nearly $10 million get you in Sugar Land real estate? The single-family home comes with a first-floor master bedroom with a luxurious bath and two huge walk-in closets, nine lavish secondary bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a large dining room, an island kitchen which opens to the family and breakfast area, a wet bar, a gym, a game room, a home theater with tiered seating and a large screen, an elevator, a loggia and more.

The backyard of the 19,180-square-foot home features a large patio with a sparkling pool and a hot tub with water features and flaming corner fixtures.

Alright, now for those of us who can just fantasize about owning a home with that price tag, its time to scroll below to take a virtual look inside the property.

The porte-cochere located at the front of the property. (5324 Palm Royale Boulevard)

View of the foyer. Straight ahead is the formal living room. (5324 Palm Royale Boulevard)

A view of the formal living room taken from the second floor landing. (5324 Palm Royale Boulevard)

Formal dining room. (5324 Palm Royale Boulevard)

Kitchen. (5324 Palm Royale Boulevard)

Family room. (5324 Palm Royale Boulevard)

Master bedroom. (5324 Palm Royale Boulevard)

Master closet 1. (5324 Palm Royale Boulevard)

Master closet 2. (5324 Palm Royale Boulevard) (HAR)

Master bathroom. (5324 Palm Royale Boulevard)

Loggia. (5324 Palm Royale Boulevard)

The backyard features a large patio, pool and hot tub, water features and flaming corner fixtures. (5324 Palm Royale Boulevard) (HAR)

Game room. (5324 Palm Royale Boulevard)

Home theatre. (5324 Palm Royale Boulevard)

Gym. (5324 Palm Royale Boulevard)