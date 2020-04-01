This Sugar Land mansion with a price tag of $10 million has its own home theatre, game room and gym, elevator
Are you among the wealthiest of wealthiest in Texas and on the hunt for a new residence in Sugar Land? Ok, chances are you’re not, but maybe you want to get some inspiration for your dream home.
This exquisite palatial style Sweetwater residence, located at 5324 Palm Royale Boulevard, just hit the market for $9,900,000.
So what can nearly $10 million get you in Sugar Land real estate? The single-family home comes with a first-floor master bedroom with a luxurious bath and two huge walk-in closets, nine lavish secondary bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a large dining room, an island kitchen which opens to the family and breakfast area, a wet bar, a gym, a game room, a home theater with tiered seating and a large screen, an elevator, a loggia and more.
The backyard of the 19,180-square-foot home features a large patio with a sparkling pool and a hot tub with water features and flaming corner fixtures.
Alright, now for those of us who can just fantasize about owning a home with that price tag, its time to scroll below to take a virtual look inside the property.
