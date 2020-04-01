This is how our KPRC Channel 2 on-air talent are supporting local restaurants

HOUSTON – As small businesses are struggling, many residents, including our KPRC Channel 2 on-air talent are stepping up to support their favorite restaurants amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Here’s how they’re supporting:

Morning Anchor Taniya Wright had cake delivered, but her cats would like to share!

My kitties want my cake I had delivered!!! #socialdistancing Posted by KPRC2 Taniya Wright on Sunday, March 22, 2020

KPRC Channel 2 Anchor Dominique Sachse went to B&B Butcher & Restaurant where profits went towards the employees working at the establishment.

Today’s #takeoutshoutout goes to Ben Berg with B & B Butcher & Restaurant - Houston Today’s takeout profits went... Posted by KPRC2 Dominique Sachse on Sunday, March 29, 2020

Anchor/reporter Andy Cerota found out that his favorite coffee shop is closing temporarily due to the pandemic. However, they do have another location open on Bissonnett Street.

Sometimes you have to smile through the sadness. Just found out my favorite coffee shop is closing temporarily, a... Posted by KPRC2 Andy Cerota on Friday, March 20, 2020

Meteorologist Justin Stapleton is a fan of craft beer. On Sunday afternoon, he shared a list of Houston-area breweries in need of support during the pandemic.

Looking for something to wet your whistle while you're stuck at home? Here's a list of #takeoutshoutout breweries in... Posted by KPRC2 Justin Stapleton on Saturday, March 28, 2020

Sports Director Randy McIlvoy supported a downtown staple on Leeland.

Supporting China Garden on Leeland tonight. family owned business and legendary in HTown! #Takeoutshoutout KPRC2 / Click2Houston Posted by KPRC2 Randy McIlvoy on Saturday, March 28, 2020

Chief Meteorologist Frank Billingsley enjoyed a healthy meal from Barnaby’s Cafe at home.