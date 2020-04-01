New food truck Yummy's Bite now open in Greater Uptown

A new food truck and New American and Mediterranean spot has made its debut in the neighborhood. Located at 2829 Chimney Rock Road in Greater Uptown, the fresh arrival is called Yummy's Bite.

According to the business's Yelp page, the food served at Yummy's Bite is a "Syrian-American fusion, Southern twist."

On the small menu, expect to see items like the Yummy's chicken waffle, the seasoned fries with cheese and the Syrian fried chicken. All meats are served halal. (Explore the entire menu here.)

With a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, the new food truck has already made a good impression.

Roua N., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 28, wrote, "Ready to try the best food truck in Houston? Look no further because this newly open truck has got it all! The staff is super friendly and helpful. The food was absolutely amazing!"

And Michelle A. wrote, "Delicious food! I ordered the chicken strips (spicy); it was so good and fresh. The sauce was great. I will definitely be back!"

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Yummy's Bite is open from noon–9 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday, noon–10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and noon–8 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)

Want to keep your finger on the pulse of new businesses in Houston? Here's what else opened recently near you.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.