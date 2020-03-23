Check out the 4 top spots in Houston's Fairbanks neighborhood

Spending time in Fairbanks? Get to know this Houston neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a Vietnamese spot to a nail salon.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Fairbanks, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Pho Vang 2

Photo: fast h./Yelp

Topping the list is Vietnamese spot Pho Vang 2, which offers soups and more. Located at 13147 Nw Freeway, Suite 140, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 109 reviews on Yelp.

The restaurant serves up traditional Vietnamese noodle soup and rice plates, along with beef, chicken and pork specialties. Look for the spring rolls as an appetizer and then the roasted duck rice plate or the pho tai as the main course.

2. Rudy's "Country Store" and Bar-B-Q

Photo: Rudy's "Country Store" and Bar-B-Q/Yelp

Next up is Rudy's "Country Store" and Bar-B-Q, a spot to score barbecue, situated at 14620 Northwest Freeway With four stars out of 711 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

This franchise has 47 locations scattered across five states. The menu offers meat-by-the-pound, as well as sides like potatoes, creamed corn and coleslaw. In the morning, diners can choose from 15 different breakfast tacos filled with brisket, eggs, sausage or beans. (Explore the entire menu here.)

3. Brown Bag Deli

Photo: mark t./Yelp

Deli and fast food spot Brown Bag Deli, which offers sandwiches and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 13169 NW Freeway, Suite 100, 4.5 stars out of 87 reviews.

The spot allows diners to customize their sandwiches by choosing a bread, protein, cheese and toppings. (Find all the sandwich, salad and side options here.)

4. Tu Nail & Spa

Photo: jeannette c./Yelp

Tu Nail & Spa, a nail salon and day spa, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 57 Yelp reviews. Head over to 6306 Fairbanks N Houston Road, Suite 700 to see for yourself.

The salon offers manicures, pedicures, acrylic full sets, French tips, gel fill-ins and nail repair.

