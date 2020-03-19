Check out the 4 top spots in Houston's IAH / Airport Area neighborhood

Looking to uncover all that Iah / Airport Area has to offer? Get to know this Houston neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a seafood spot to a taco truck.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Iah / Airport Area, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

Photo: Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen/Yelp

Topping the list is Cajun/Creole spot Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen, which offers seafood and more. Located at 3950 S. Terminal Road, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 538 reviews on Yelp.

This Houston-based franchise has locations scattered across eight states. The spot serves up appetizers like lobster bites, calamari and oysters, along with entrees like shrimp etouffee, steak and Texas redfish. Yelpers recommend ordering the seafood Cobb salad and the crispy alligator. Check out the entire menu here.

2. Gumbo Jeaux's

Photo: klara c./Yelp

Next up is Cajun/Creole spot Gumbo Jeaux's, which offers soups and sandwiches, situated at 15655 John F Kennedy Blvd. With four stars out of 492 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

This is the original location for the chain, which has one other Houston-area outpost. The spot blends the cuisines of Texas and Louisiana, with menu items like the creole shrimp burrito, the bayou burger and the Sloppy Jeaux sandwich. House specialties include the Catfish Opelousas (two blackened fillets, topped with etouffee and fried shrimp) and the Pasta Lachelle (fettuccine, shrimp, crawfish, crab and sausage, tossed in a spicy Alfredo sauce). Explore the entire menu here.

3. Maza Pakistani Grill

Photo: shah a./Yelp

Pakistani, halal and Indian spot Maza Pakistani Grill is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 15655 John F Kennedy Blvd., Suite L, 4.5 stars out of 91 reviews.

According to the business's website, the restaurant is "a traditional Pakistani grill that gives its patrons a taste of Lahore, Pakistan. We season our meat with fresh spices from the Asian subcontinent and bake our soft naan bread in a traditional tandoor oven."

Menu standouts include the beef seekh kebab, the chicken leg quarter and the vegan-friendly Punjabi cholay (chickpeas). Save room for the Kheer (Pakistani rice-pudding) for dessert. Find the full menu here.

4. Taqueria Brisa

photo: oliver n./yelp

Taqueria Brisa, a food truck and Mexican and Tex-Mex spot, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 35 Yelp reviews. Head over to 21022 Aldine Westfield Road to see for yourself.

This restaurant-on-wheels serves up Mexican favorites like tacos, tortas, burritos, gorditas and quesadillas. Yelpers recommend ordering the barbacoa taco, the beef fajita (with free grilled onions, jalapeño and red salsa) and the lemonade. Bring cash.

