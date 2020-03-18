New Thai spot NUA Thai Restaurant debuts in Midtown

A new Thai spot has debuted in the neighborhood. Called NUA Thai Restaurant, the fresh addition is located at 2020 Louisiana St. in Midtown.

NUA Thai Restaurant offers authentic Thai noodle, rice and curry dishes. On the menu, look for crispy duck (deep fried duck, stir-fried veggies, Thai lime dressing, sweet & sour sauce), drunken noodles (eggs, bell peppers, tomatoes, long hot pepper onions, basil) or pineapple fried rice (tomatoes, eggs, onions, green onions, cilantro pineapple, cashew nut). Explore the full menu here.

With a five-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, NUA Thai Restaurant seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Lupe S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 14, wrote, "Some of the best Thai food since I've been to Thailand. May, the owner and head chef, is amazing. She cares about every customer that comes through the door. Come here now!"

Yelper Natalie A. added, "Everything tasted really good! It was super reasonably priced and had great portion sizes. Will definitely be going here next time I want some Thai food"

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. NUA Thai Restaurant is open from 11 a.m.–3 p.m. and 5 p.m.–9:30 p.m. on weekdays, noon–10 p.m. on Saturday and noon–9:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Want to keep your finger on the pulse of new businesses in Houston? Here's what else opened recently near you.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.