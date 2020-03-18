Craving desserts? Here are Houston's top 4 options

Need more desserts in your life?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top dessert outlets in Houston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.

Looking to check out the latest hotspots? It's a good time now, since consumer spending at food and beverage shops tends to rise in March in the Houston area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses manage online reviews. Daily spending at Houston-area food and beverage shops last year rose by 16% in March over the month before.

1. Celebrity Cupcakes

Photo: Celebrity Cupcakes/Yelp

First on the list is Celebrity Cupcakes. Located at 2343 University Blvd., Suite B in University Place, the bakery, which offers desserts, cupcakes and more, is the highest-rated dessert spot in Houston, boasting four stars out of 242 reviews on Yelp.

2. The Original Kolache Shoppe

Photo: angela L./Yelp

Golfcrest/Bellfort/Reveille's The Original Kolache Shoppe, located at 5404 Telephone Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bakery, which offers coffee and tea and more, five stars out of 215 reviews.

3. Nu Ice & Drinks

Photo: Nu Ice & Drinks/Yelp

Nu Ice & Drinks, a spot to score ice cream and frozen yogurt, coffee and tea and bubble tea in Mid West, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 600 Yelp reviews. Head over to 5901 Westheimer Road, Suite B1 to see for yourself.

4. Crumbville

photo: cake s./yelp

Last but not least, there's Crumbville, a Greater Third Ward favorite with five stars out of 149 reviews. Stop by 2316 Elgin St. to hit up the bakery and vegan spot, which offers cupcakes and more, next time the urge strikes.

