Check out the 4 top spots in Houston's Independence Heights neighborhood

Spending time in Independence Heights? Get to know this Houston neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a diner to a barbecue joint.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Independence Heights, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Simos Diner

Photo: simos diner/Yelp

Topping the list is diner, breakfast and brunch and Greek spot Simos Diner. Located at 5004 N. Shepherd Drive, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 59 reviews on Yelp.

This family-run spot offers breakfast combos along with sandwiches, salads, seafood, steak and chicken for lunch. Look for the specialty biscuits, French toast and chicken & dumplings.

2. Esther's Cajun Cafe & Soul Food

Photo: Esther’s Cajun Cafe & Soul Food/Yelp

Next up is Cajun/Creole spot Esther's Cajun Cafe & Soul Food, which offers soul food and more, situated at 5204 Yale St. With four stars out of 312 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

On the menu, look for Cajun favorites like gumbo and etouffee. Other Southern specialties include smothered peppered steak, chicken-n-waffles and oxtails, with sides like black-eyed peas and cornbread. (Find the full menu here.)

3. Astral Brewing

Photo: barret l./Yelp

Brewery Astral Brewing is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 4816 N. Shepherd Drive, Suite A, five stars out of 27 reviews.

According to the brewery's website, the business' specialty is "hoppy ales, including hazy Northeast IPAs and clean and crisp West Coast IPAs." The spot has 13 beers on tap, a dog-friendly patio and a regular rotation of food trucks for guests to purchase food. (Check out the full list of beers available here.)

4. Barbecue Inn

Photo: Barbecue Inn/Yelp



Barbecue Inn, a spot to score barbecue, seafood and comfort food, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 282 Yelp reviews. Head over to 116 W. Crosstimbers St. to see for yourself.

This family-run restaurant has been around for more than 70 years. The spot offers barbecue plates, seafood and sandwiches. Try the fried chicken or the chicken fried steak before ordering a chocolate meringue pie for dessert. (Explore the entire menu here.)

