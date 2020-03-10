US Representative Sylvia Garcia honored retired KPRC 2 anchor Bill Balleza last week

HOUSTON – Bill Balleza was honored last week by U.S. Rep. Sylvia Garcia (D-TX) during a session in Congress.

Garcia took the stage and began by recognizing Balleza for his 49 years of service as a pioneer anchor, journalist, and Vietnam war veteran.

“Bill has been seen on TV screens across the city for decades, where he reported on thousands of stories,” she said.

Rep. Garcia emphasized that he was a common sight at Houston’s Veteran’s Day celebrations and parade every year. He served in the Vietnam War prior to becoming a journalist.

“In the days of fake news and attacks on the media, you were always above the fray and a trusted source,” she said, “Bill, we thank you for your service.”

Balleza retired from KPRC Channel 2 in January and was honored with several tributes, including Mayor Sylvester Turner who declared Jan. 31 as “Bill Balleza Day”. He began his career with the station in 1980 and has covered top stories such as the election of Pope Francis and Hurricane Harvey.