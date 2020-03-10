LISTEN: 10 of the most Texas-y songs that’ll fill you with Texan pride

HOUSTON – It is no secret that Texans have a great sense of state pride.

Bluebonnets, the Alamo, rodeos, the San Jacinto monument and barbecue are only some of the things that make Texas unique and fill Texans with pride.

We compiled a list of 10 of the most Texas-y songs which describe and pay tribute to the Lone Star State:

1.) God Blessed Texas - Little Texas

2.) My Texas - Josh Abbott Band ft. Patt Green

3.) Texas - George Strait

4.) Deep in the heart of Texas - Josh Abbott Band

5.) Beautiful Texas - Willie Nelson

6.) Somewhere down in Texas - Jason Boland & The Stragglers

7.) Take me to Texas - George Strait

9.) She’s like Texas - Josh Abbott Band

10.) Texas kind of way - Cody Johnson

10.) All my ex’s live in Texas - George Strait